Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage will be priced at €874, including a 23% VAT, while the 256GB variant will cost €949. In contrast, the Pixel 7 started at €650 during its initial release.

Speculations about the Pixel 8 Pro suggest a starting price of €1,235 for the 128GB base model, rising to €1,309 for the 256GB version, and a more substantial cost of €1,461 for the 512GB variant.

In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro was initially introduced for €900.

It’s important to highlight that these price increases seem notably steep, so it’s advisable to approach this report with caution.