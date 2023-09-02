Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may have a significant price hike in Europe.
  • Pixel 8 128GB will cost €874, and 256GB will cost €949.
  • Pixel 8 Pro 128GB will cost €1,235, 256GB will cost €1,309, and 512GB will cost €1,461.
    • Advertisement

A new report has recently emerged, revealing details about the Pixel 8 series, including the storage options and their respective prices for the European market.

Furthermore, the report also discloses the available color variants.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, there is some concerning information: It appears that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to have significantly higher price points when compared to their earlier models.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New Prices (Rumor)

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage will be priced at €874, including a 23% VAT, while the 256GB variant will cost €949. In contrast, the Pixel 7 started at €650 during its initial release.

Speculations about the Pixel 8 Pro suggest a starting price of €1,235 for the 128GB base model, rising to €1,309 for the 256GB version, and a more substantial cost of €1,461 for the 512GB variant.

In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro was initially introduced for €900.

It’s important to highlight that these price increases seem notably steep, so it’s advisable to approach this report with caution.

Advertisement

New Colors (Rumor)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Conversely, the details regarding color options appear to be trustworthy.

The standard Pixel model will offer color choices in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint, while the Pro variant will come in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint shades.

Advertisement

Recent speculations about these devices suggest that Google is working on introducing a Night Sight video feature to complement the already existing Night Sight for photos.

Furthermore, earlier rumors suggesting exclusive support for eSIM technology have been debunked, indicating that the physical SIM card tray will continue to be in use for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo V29 Lite has a 5000 mAh battery capacity. The device...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story