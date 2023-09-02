Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & specification
A new report has recently emerged, revealing details about the Pixel 8 series, including the storage options and their respective prices for the European market.
Furthermore, the report also discloses the available color variants.
Unfortunately, there is some concerning information: It appears that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to have significantly higher price points when compared to their earlier models.
The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage will be priced at €874, including a 23% VAT, while the 256GB variant will cost €949. In contrast, the Pixel 7 started at €650 during its initial release.
Speculations about the Pixel 8 Pro suggest a starting price of €1,235 for the 128GB base model, rising to €1,309 for the 256GB version, and a more substantial cost of €1,461 for the 512GB variant.
In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro was initially introduced for €900.
It’s important to highlight that these price increases seem notably steep, so it’s advisable to approach this report with caution.
Conversely, the details regarding color options appear to be trustworthy.
The standard Pixel model will offer color choices in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint, while the Pro variant will come in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint shades.
Recent speculations about these devices suggest that Google is working on introducing a Night Sight video feature to complement the already existing Night Sight for photos.
Furthermore, earlier rumors suggesting exclusive support for eSIM technology have been debunked, indicating that the physical SIM card tray will continue to be in use for the foreseeable future.
