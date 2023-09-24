Google Pixel 8 Series Reveals New Colors and Design

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 duo is gearing up for its grand unveiling on October 4th. As the launch date approaches, more details about the series are gradually emerging. Recently, official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced, providing insights into the available color options. While previous leaks had hinted at these color variants, visual confirmation was missing until now, giving us a glimpse of how these phones will appear in various hues.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come in three distinctive colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Sky Blue. It’s worth noting that the Sky Blue option had made an appearance in recent Pixel 8a live images. Among these colors, Obsidian is carried over from the Pixel 7 Pro. In contrast, the standard Pixel 8 will be offered in Peony Rose, Gray, and Obsidian.

In addition to these fresh color choices, both Pixel 8 models will feature a more rounded design, departing from the sharp corners seen in the previous Pixel 7 family. Another noticeable change is in the camera sensor design of the Pixel 8 Pro, where all the cameras now reside behind a single glass piece, a departure from the two-piece setup of the previous generation.

Recent reports have also hinted at higher price tags for the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro when compared to their predecessors. The base Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is expected to start at €874 with 23% VAT, while the 256GB variant is projected to be priced at €949. To provide context, the Pixel 7 had a starting price of €650 at its launch. Turning to the Pixel 8 Pro, it’s rumored to hit the market at €1,235 for the 128GB storage version and €1,309 for the 256GB model. The top-tier 512GB model is set to come with an even higher price tag, reaching €1,461.

Nevertheless, these are preliminary details, and we anticipate receiving official information about the phones in the weeks leading up to their launch.