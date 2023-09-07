Advertisement
Google’s new policy on political ads aims to prevent AI-driven deception

Articles
  • Google will require political ads to disclose the use of AI-generated images, videos, and audio.
  • The aim is to combat fake news and bolster online trust.
  • Ads using AI alterations must prominently display disclaimers, indicating that the content is not real.
Google is set to implement new rules requiring political ads to disclose the use of AI-generated images, videos, and audio.

The aim is to combat fake news and bolster online trust. Advertisements using AI alterations must prominently display disclaimers, indicating that the content is not real. Failure to adhere to these rules may result in public disclosure or reporting to relevant authorities.

These regulations are being introduced a year before the next US Presidential election, prompted by the growing prevalence of synthetic content-producing tools. However, some critics argue that these warnings may not deter accounts employing “deep fake” tactics to manipulate the truth.

The labels on political ads will serve as red flags for AI-altered content, with messages like “This image does not depict real events,” “This video content was synthetically generated,” “This audio was computer generated,” and “This image does not depict real events.” Minor edits, such as removing red-eye in photos, are exempt from this requirement.

This move follows Twitter’s announcement that it will reintroduce political ads in preparation for the 2024 US election. The effort by both platforms aims to enhance transparency and trust in the digital landscape, potentially boosting online shopping confidence for users.

