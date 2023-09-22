Honor X6a price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor , the smartphone giant, just revealed the X6a series, teasing the upcoming launch of their new X6a smartphone. The device has a amazing features and specs.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Honor X6a features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The smartphone has a 5200 mAh with fast charging support at 22.5 W.

Honor X6a price in Pakistan

Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Honor X6a specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MagicOS 7.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Cyan Lake, Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology TFT LCD display, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Portrait, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, Document viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh – Fast battery 22.5W wired, 31% in 20 min (advertised)

