Honor X6a price in Pakistan & special features

Honor , the smartphone giant, just revealed the X6a series, teasing the upcoming launch of their new X6a smartphone. The device will be available soon on the market.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Honor X6a features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The smartphone has a 5200 mAh with fast charging support at 22.5 W.

Advertisement