Honor X6a price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor, the smartphone giant, just revealed the X6a series, teasing the upcoming launch of their new X6a smartphone. The device will be available soon on the market.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.
The device has a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
Honor X6a features a triple-camera setup on the rear.
It includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The phone is powered by a 5200 mAh with fast charging support at 22.5 W.
Honor X6a price in Pakistan
Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Honor X6a specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MagicOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Cyan Lake, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT LCD display, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Portrait, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|– Fast battery 22.5W wired, 31% in 20 min (advertised)
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.