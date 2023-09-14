WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Channels in over 150 countries. Channels enable users to engage in one-way communication, simplifying the process of sending messages to large groups, similar to Instagram’s Broadcast channel.

WhatsApp places a strong emphasis on privacy within Channels, ensuring that the identities of followers remain confidential. This feature empowers administrators to share various types of content while safeguarding user privacy.

How to access WhatsApp Channel

To access Channels, a dedicated tab named “Updates” has been added, separate from personal chats. Users can easily discover Channels through searchable directories and apply filters based on criteria such as country, activity level, popularity, or recency.

Users have the option to react to updates using emojis, and administrators can edit updates within a 30-day window before they are automatically deleted. WhatsApp is also actively working on features to prevent message clutter, and administrators can control who can follow their channel and its visibility.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Channels do not provide end-to-end encryption, primarily due to their broad audience focus.

How to create a Whatsapp Channel

To create Channels on WhatsApp, simply click on the Channels icon. Then, choose “Create channel” and proceed by clicking “Continue,” following the on-screen instructions. To finalize the channel setup, provide a channel name, which you can modify later if necessary.

You have the flexibility to customize your channel immediately by adding a description and icon, or you can choose to do this later. When crafting the channel description, provide a concise explanation to help potential followers grasp its purpose.

To make your channel distinctive, you can include an image from your phone or the internet as a channel icon. After completing these steps, click “Create channel,” and you’re good to go.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read WhatsApp Launches New Feature Globally, Similar to Instagram Channels Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called Channels in more...