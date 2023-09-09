Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Advertisement
  • The Huawei Mate X5 with enhanced internals has a mostly unchanged design.
  • The phone has a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED primary screen and a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED outer display.
  • The device is equipped with a Kirin 9000s SoC and runs on HarmonyOS 4.
Advertisement

Huawei continues to amaze with its recent smartphone releases, introducing the Mate X5 to its lineup. There’s no Mate X4 due to the superstition surrounding the number 4 in China.

As a result, this device acts as a clear follow-up to the Mate X3, delivering substantial enhancements internally while retaining a largely unchanged design.

Design and display

The Mate X5 retains the identical 7.85-inch LTPO OLED primary screen with a resolution of 2,224 x 2,496 pixels, along with a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED outer display featuring a resolution of 1,080 x 2,504 pixels, both shielded by Kunlun Glass.

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Huawei‘s Lingxi antenna, equipped with an AI algorithm, cleverly chooses the best network for improved connectivity. Additionally, the frame-mounted antennas incorporate dual-mode tuning technology to further enhance signal quality.

Advertisement

The Mate X5 is waterproof with an IPX8 rating and provides two-way BeiDou satellite messaging support within China.

Internals and software

Regarding its specs, the latest Huawei foldable offers a maximum of 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Although the chipset hasn’t been officially confirmed, numerous reports from China indicate it could be equipped with the same Kirin 9000s SoC seen in the recently launched Mate 60 series. This chipset is believed to support 5G and is built using SMIC’s 7nm process technology.

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

The device runs on Harmony OS 4 and introduces novel air gesture controls, enabling users to navigate videos, webpages, and images without physically touching the primary screen.

Cameras

Advertisement

The rear camera layout has a slightly altered appearance, but the camera setup itself remains the same. This setup consists of a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 12MP f/3.4 periscope module offering 5x optical zoom.

Both the outer and inner screen selfie cameras are identical, featuring 8MP wide-angle lenses capable of recording 4K videos.

Battery and Pricing

Alongside these improvements, the Mate X5 comes with a bigger 5,060 mAh battery, supporting 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

When it comes to color choices, the Mate X5 adds a Phantom Purple option to the lineup, expanding upon the previous selections of Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, and Green Mountain that were also offered for the Mate X3.

Also Read

Spotify To Offer Free Audiobooks Soon
Spotify To Offer Free Audiobooks Soon

Spotify is working with major US publishers to offer free audiobooks to...

Advertisement

Huawei Mate X5 Specifications

  • Chipset: Kirin 9000S
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×2.62 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.15 GHz Cortex-A720 & 4×1.53GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Maleoon 910 GPU
    • Advertisement
  • OS: Harmony OS 4.0 (China), EMUI with no GMS (Europe)
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • Primary: 7.85″ Foldable OLED with 2224 x 2496 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors
    • Secondary: 6.4″ OLED with 1080 x 2504 pixels resolution, 120Hz
      • Advertisement
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
    • Internal: 512 GB,  1 TB
      • Advertisement
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
      Advertisement
      12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
      13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.4 (cover screen), 8 MP, f/2.4 (main screen)
  • Colors: Black, White, Purple, Dark Green, Gold
    • Advertisement
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,060 mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wireless charging
  • Price: N/A

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story