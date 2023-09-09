Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display

The Huawei Mate X5 with enhanced internals has a mostly unchanged design.

The phone has a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED primary screen and a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED outer display.

The device is equipped with a Kirin 9000s SoC and runs on HarmonyOS 4.

Huawei continues to amaze with its recent smartphone releases, introducing the Mate X5 to its lineup. There’s no Mate X4 due to the superstition surrounding the number 4 in China.

As a result, this device acts as a clear follow-up to the Mate X3, delivering substantial enhancements internally while retaining a largely unchanged design.

Design and display

The Mate X5 retains the identical 7.85-inch LTPO OLED primary screen with a resolution of 2,224 x 2,496 pixels, along with a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED outer display featuring a resolution of 1,080 x 2,504 pixels, both shielded by Kunlun Glass.

Huawei‘s Lingxi antenna, equipped with an AI algorithm, cleverly chooses the best network for improved connectivity. Additionally, the frame-mounted antennas incorporate dual-mode tuning technology to further enhance signal quality.

The Mate X5 is waterproof with an IPX8 rating and provides two-way BeiDou satellite messaging support within China.

Internals and software

Regarding its specs, the latest Huawei foldable offers a maximum of 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Although the chipset hasn’t been officially confirmed, numerous reports from China indicate it could be equipped with the same Kirin 9000s SoC seen in the recently launched Mate 60 series. This chipset is believed to support 5G and is built using SMIC’s 7nm process technology.

The device runs on Harmony OS 4 and introduces novel air gesture controls, enabling users to navigate videos, webpages, and images without physically touching the primary screen.

Cameras

The rear camera layout has a slightly altered appearance, but the camera setup itself remains the same. This setup consists of a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 12MP f/3.4 periscope module offering 5x optical zoom.

Both the outer and inner screen selfie cameras are identical, featuring 8MP wide-angle lenses capable of recording 4K videos.

Battery and Pricing

Alongside these improvements, the Mate X5 comes with a bigger 5,060 mAh battery, supporting 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

When it comes to color choices, the Mate X5 adds a Phantom Purple option to the lineup, expanding upon the previous selections of Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, and Green Mountain that were also offered for the Mate X3.

Huawei Mate X5 Specifications