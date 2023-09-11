Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & specifications

Huawei Nova 9 launched in Pakistan at a fair price.

Powered by Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Equipped with a 4300 mAh battery for reliable performance.

Advertisement

Huawei Nova 9 recently launched in pakistan with fair price. The phone is very fast because it has the Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, which is the most powerful chipset on the market, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The Adreno 642L GPU is in this phone. The screen on the phone is 6.57 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Huawei Nova 9 has the newest and best OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The phone has a 6.57-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The new Huawei Nova 9’s OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is known for doing great things. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

BUILD OS Harmony OS 2.0 UI EMUI 12 Dimensions 160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.57 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read Huawei Mate 60 rumored to have a 50 MP circular triple camera The upcoming Huawei Mate 60 is set to retain its circular back...