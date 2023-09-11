Huawei readies comeback to global smartphone market

Huawei quietly introduced 3 new phones in its Mate 60 series, all featuring 5G capabilities.

The Mate 60 series is equipped with the Kirin 9000S chipset, which is manufactured using advanced 7nm technology.

Huawei recently increased its annual production projection from 30 million to 38 million units.

In the past two weeks, Huawei quietly introduced three new phones in its Mate 60 series, all featuring 5G capabilities.

This move is seen as the first step in Huawei’s renewed strategy to re-enter the global smartphone market, with a focus on building its presence in China initially and then expanding internationally. However, specific details about the timeline for this global expansion are not yet known.

It’s important to note that Huawei has been caught in a long-running trade dispute between China and the United States for over five years, which has led to restrictions on its access to most US technologies. Despite these challenges, the Mate 60 series, including the Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and Mate 60 Pro+, are equipped with 5G capabilities and feature the Kirin 9000S chipset, which is manufactured using advanced 7nm technology. Huawei hasn’t officially commented on the source of this chipset, but reports indicate that it’s entirely Chinese-made, raising questions about how local companies developed such advanced technology in a relatively short time.

Huawei recently increased its annual production projection from 30 million to 38 million units. Currently, 20 million units have already been shipped, and the upcoming Mate 60 Pro models are expected to account for an additional 6 million units, making up a significant portion of the remaining orders.

While there have been speculations that the Mate 60 series might be limited to the Chinese market, Huawei has not confirmed this officially, leaving the possibility of a global release open.

Looking back, Huawei used to dominate the Chinese smartphone market with a 42% share, but it has since dropped to less than 10%. Globally, Huawei’s market share has plummeted to just 3%, marking a significant decline from its position in mid-2019.

