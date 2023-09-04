Advertisement
Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The Infinix Hot 12 is a feature-packed budget smartphone.
  • It has MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • It has 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 12 is a feature-packed budget smartphone that offers great value for users. It boasts a large and vibrant display, typically around 6.82 inches, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The device is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

With its high-resolution cameras, users can capture sharp and detailed photos and videos. The Infinix Hot 12 also comes with ample storage space, often expandable via a microSD card, accommodating a plethora of apps, media, and files.

The device offers a long-lasting battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily tasks. It runs on the latest Android operating system, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps from the Google Play Store. Overall, the Infinix Hot 12 provides a solid smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

