Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Hot 12 is a feature-packed budget smartphone that offers great value for users. It boasts a large and vibrant display, typically around 6.82 inches, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The device is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

With its high-resolution cameras, users can capture sharp and detailed photos and videos. The Infinix Hot 12 also comes with ample storage space, often expandable via a microSD card, accommodating a plethora of apps, media, and files.

The device offers a long-lasting battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily tasks. It runs on the latest Android operating system, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps from the Google Play Store. Overall, the Infinix Hot 12 provides a solid smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

