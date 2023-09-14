Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Infinix Hot 12 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer a compelling mobile experience. It features a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia and gaming.
The device is powered by a capable MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks.
In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 12 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, allowing users to capture a variety of photo styles. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera for quality self-portraits and video calls.
With a generous 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone offers extended usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 4G connectivity, ensuring fast internet speeds.
The Infinix Hot 12 combines affordability with essential features, making it a suitable choice for those on a budget.
The Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1440p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
