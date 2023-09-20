Infinix Hot 30 Play Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 Play is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers reliable performance and essential features. With a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, you can enjoy a clear and immersive viewing experience for your apps, videos, and games.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, providing decent performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card for additional space.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary camera and a depth sensor for portrait shots. The 6000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize battery life.

Running on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 12.6 skin, the device offers a user-friendly interface and various customization options. Additionally, it supports 4G connectivity, dual SIM cards, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 12.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

