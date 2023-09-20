Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 Play Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 Play is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers reliable performance and essential features. With a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, you can enjoy a clear and immersive viewing experience for your apps, videos, and games.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, providing decent performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card for additional space.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary camera and a depth sensor for portrait shots. The 6000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize battery life.

Running on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 12.6 skin, the device offers a user-friendly interface and various customization options. Additionally, it supports 4G connectivity, dual SIM cards, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 12.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Phantom White, Blade Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G37
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

