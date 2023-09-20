Infinix Hot 30 Play Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Infinix Hot 30 Play is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers reliable performance and essential features. With a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, you can enjoy a clear and immersive viewing experience for your apps, videos, and games.
Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, providing decent performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card for additional space.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary camera and a depth sensor for portrait shots. The 6000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize battery life.
Running on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS 12.6 skin, the device offers a user-friendly interface and various customization options. Additionally, it supports 4G connectivity, dual SIM cards, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
