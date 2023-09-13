Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Infinix Hot 30 is a budget device that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Infinix Hot 30 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and XOS 12.6 operating systems.

The Infinix Hot 30 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 50000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 12.6 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”