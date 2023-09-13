Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

  • The Infinix Hot 30 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Infinix Hot 30 is a budget device that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Infinix Hot 30 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and XOS 12.6 operating systems.

The Infinix Hot 30 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 50000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 12.6
Dimensions168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

