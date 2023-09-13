Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch PLS LCD, 90 Hz display. The...
The Infinix Hot 30 is a budget device that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The Infinix Hot 30 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and XOS 12.6 operating systems.
The Infinix Hot 30 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 50000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.