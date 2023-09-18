Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 30 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer a range of features at an affordable price. With its 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, you can enjoy immersive visuals and ample screen real estate for various tasks.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday apps and games.

The device boasts a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera for sharp photos. On the front, you’ll find a 8MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Hot 30 runs on Android 11 with XOS 12.6, offering a customized user experience. Its large 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and you can store your files on up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Overall, the Infinix Hot 30 aims to deliver a feature-rich smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 12.6
Dimensions168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with great...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story