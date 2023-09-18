Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer a range of features at an affordable price. With its 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, you can enjoy immersive visuals and ample screen real estate for various tasks.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday apps and games.

The device boasts a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera for sharp photos. On the front, you’ll find a 8MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Hot 30 runs on Android 11 with XOS 12.6, offering a customized user experience. Its large 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and you can store your files on up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Overall, the Infinix Hot 30 aims to deliver a feature-rich smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 12.6 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – 33W wired, 55% in 30 min

