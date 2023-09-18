Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023
The Infinix Hot 30 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer a range of features at an affordable price. With its 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, you can enjoy immersive visuals and ample screen real estate for various tasks.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday apps and games.
The device boasts a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera for sharp photos. On the front, you’ll find a 8MP selfie camera.
The Infinix Hot 30 runs on Android 11 with XOS 12.6, offering a customized user experience. Its large 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and you can store your files on up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.
Overall, the Infinix Hot 30 aims to deliver a feature-rich smartphone experience without breaking the bank.
The Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min
