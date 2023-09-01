Infinix HOT 30: The Ultimate Gaming Phone is Here!

Advertisement

Infinix HOT 30 is now available in Pakistan.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

It has a 6.78-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand, has officially introduced its latest gaming powerhouse, the Infinix HOT 30, equipped with the powerful MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

This impressive device is now accessible nationwide through both online and offline channels, priced at Rs. 44,999, making it a must-have for gaming enthusiasts across Pakistan.

The Infinix HOT 30 is a gamer’s dream come true, delivering an exceptional gaming experience and seamless overall performance.

At its core lies the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, purpose-built to deliver unmatched gaming performance and efficient multitasking.

This means quicker load times, smoother graphics, and an overall enhanced user experience.

To ensure uninterrupted gaming sessions, the device is equipped with 33W fast charging technology, backed by a substantial 5000mAh battery, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

The HOT 30 boasts a high-resolution 6.78-inch display with an ultra-bright 600nit brightness, courtesy of the Dar-Link engine image rendering technology.

With a high touch sampling rate of 270Hz, users can expect swift response times, giving them a competitive edge.

Additionally, the device features a 50-megapixel main camera, ensuring exceptional image quality whether in daylight or low-light conditions.

The DTS Surround Dual Speaker system guarantees an immersive audio experience, perfectly complementing your gaming and entertainment needs.

Mr. Simon, Head of Infinix Pakistan, expressed his excitement, stating, “The Infinix HOT 30 represents a significant leap forward in providing our customers with a top-tier gaming and multimedia device. We are committed to delivering premium experiences at affordable price points. The HOT 30, with its remarkable features like the MediaTek Helio G88 and 33W fast charging, ensures an unparalleled mobile experience.”

Infinix’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction shines through in the HOT 30, offering not only impressive technical specifications but also enhancing daily activities, making every interaction a delightful experience.

The HOT 30 encapsulates speed, visual excellence, responsive touch, precise control, and superior audio, offering limitless entertainment at your fingertips.