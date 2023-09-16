Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & detailed

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & detailed

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & detailed

Infinix Hot 40

Advertisement

Infinix is set to release the Hot 40 series in the next few months of 2023. This series is anticipated to bring significant improvements over the Hot 30 series, including a large HD+ display, a triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and the latest Android OS.

The Hot 40 has a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and an octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 40 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

Advertisement

The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Also Read

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines powerful features...

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 66,999/-

Infinix Hot 40 specifications

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.75 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front12 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story