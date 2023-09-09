Infinix Hot 40 Price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

The Infinix Hot 40 is slated for a December 2023 release in Pakistan.

The phone has a 50MP primary camera and a 20MP front-facing camera.

The phone is available in multiple colors, including black, blue, and green.

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 40 is Infinix’s upcoming smartphone in Pakistan, and Infinix mobile users are eagerly anticipating the price of the Infinix Hot 40 in Pakistan.

Infinix is a leading consumer electronics manufacturer, renowned for its smartphones that blend standout features and remarkable performance at budget-friendly prices. Given the indispensable role of smartphones in daily tasks, the Infinix Hot 40 is engineered to cater to both basic and advanced requirements. For those interested in the Infinix Hot 40’s Pakistan price, here are the specifications and anticipated pricing details.

Infinix Hot 40 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 40 is an impressive smartphone with an expected unofficial release date of December 20, 2023. It distinguishes itself from other smartphones, excelling in various aspects to provide convenience and enhance your experience. To discover more about the Infinix Hot 40 and its price in Pakistan, we offer all the details you need for pre-booking.

Price of the Infinix Hot 40 Ultra

Advertisement

The expected price of the Infinix Hot 40 in Pakistan is 66,999 Rs, which includes certain features. It’s worth noting that you may have the opportunity to negotiate a discounted price with retailers. The Infinix Hot 40 is scheduled to be launched in Pakistan in December 2023.

Infinix Hot 40 specifications

The Infinix Hot 40, part of the Hot series, boasts top-tier features and specifications. It offers generous storage with 8GB of RAM, 8GB of extended RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage. The device features a spacious 6.75-inch display with a high 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. Its camera setup includes a 20MP Notch Selfie Camera and a Triple Rear Camera System featuring 50MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, supporting features like autofocus, continuous shooting, digital zoom, face detection, HDR, panorama, and high-resolution video. Available in various colors, it ensures exceptional mobile performance.

Also Read Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023 The Oppo A38 has a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone...

Battery capacity is crucial, and the Infinix Hot 40 Ultra impresses with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery. It also offers fast charging, taking your phone to 55% in just 30 minutes with 3W fast charging. Secure your pre-order now!

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”