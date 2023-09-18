Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix is set to release the Hot 40 series in the next few months of 2023. The device has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and an octa-core processor.

The device features a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera.

It comes with a 6.75-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 40 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 66,999/- Infinix Hot 40 specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.75 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits ( peak ) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 12 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh – 33W wired, 55% in 30 min ( advertised )