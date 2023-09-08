Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix is set to release the Hot 40 series in the next few months of 2023. This series is anticipated to bring significant improvements over the Hot 30 series, including a large HD+ display, a triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and the latest Android OS.
It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and an octa-core processor.
The Infinix Hot 40 has a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera.
The smartphone has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
The Hot 40 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Infinix Hot 40 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 66,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.75 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|12 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
