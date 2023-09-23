Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Note 10 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide a great user experience. It boasts a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

This device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and gaming performance.

In the camera department, the Note 10 features a 48MP AI triple-camera system, including a macro lens and depth sensor, allowing for versatile photography.

The 16MP front camera captures sharp selfies. With a large 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support, you can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging.

Other notable features include dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the XOS 7.6 user interface, based on Android 11.

The Infinix Note 10 offers excellent value for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with compelling features.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Emerald Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

