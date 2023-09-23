Advertisement
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Note 10 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide a great user experience. It boasts a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

This device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and gaming performance.

In the camera department, the Note 10 features a 48MP AI triple-camera system, including a macro lens and depth sensor, allowing for versatile photography.

The 16MP front camera captures sharp selfies. With a large 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support, you can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging.

Other notable features include dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the XOS 7.6 user interface, based on Android 11.

The Infinix Note 10 offers excellent value for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with compelling features.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
