Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
The Infinix Note 10 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to provide a great user experience. It boasts a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.
This device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and gaming performance.
In the camera department, the Note 10 features a 48MP AI triple-camera system, including a macro lens and depth sensor, allowing for versatile photography.
The 16MP front camera captures sharp selfies. With a large 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support, you can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging.
Other notable features include dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the XOS 7.6 user interface, based on Android 11.
The Infinix Note 10 offers excellent value for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with compelling features.
The Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Purple, Emerald Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
