Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Infinix Note 12 is a mid-range smartphone and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan and with great features.

The Infinix Note 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 and XOS 10.6.1 operating systems.

The Infinix Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

The phone comes in three great colors: Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Infinix Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story