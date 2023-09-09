Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Triple rear camera with LED flash

5000 mAh non-removable battery, 33 W fast charging

Price in Pakistan: Rs. 54,999/-

The Infinix Note 12 is currently available for purchase on the market with great features. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G96 (12nm) and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging supports at 33 W. Advertisement Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan The Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/- Infinix Note 12 specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps) Front 16 MP, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W