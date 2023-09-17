Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
The Infinix Note 12 VIP is easily available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Note 12 VIP is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
The phone features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash. It has an XOS 10.6 operating system based on Android 12.
The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device has a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 120 W.
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
Infinix Note 12 VIP specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|7.9 mm thickness
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Cayenne grey, Force black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in
