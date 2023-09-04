Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Infinix will launch the Note 30 series, including a brand new high-end Pro variant. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.

The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone is run on the XOS 13 operating system, based on Android 13. It comes with a MediaTek Helip G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The upcoming Note 30 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera system on the back. The main camera will have 108 MP, while the other two will have 2 MP and QVGA resolution. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 60,999/-

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 203 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Magic Black, Variable Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 203 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Magic Black, Variable Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 900 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless

