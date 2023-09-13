Advertisement
Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix will launch the Note 30 series, including a brand new high-end Pro variant. The smartphone will be available soon on the market.

The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone is run on the XOS 13 operating system, based on Android 13. It comes with a MediaTek Helip G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The upcoming Note 30 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera on the front and a triple camera system on the back. The main camera will have 108 MP, while the other two will have 2 MP and QVGA resolution. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 60,999/-

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight203 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMagic Black, Variable Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 900 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, NFC (market/region dependent), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 68W wired, PD3.0, 80% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless

