Infinix Note 30: The New Smartphone is Now Available in Pakistan

On May 22, 2023, Infinix launched its latest flagship, the Infinix Note 30, and it is poised to make a name for itself in the Pakistani market.

This smartphone, which costs Rs. 53,999, has remarkable specifications such as 256GB of ROM and 8GB of RAM.

The Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, and Sunset Gold colours are available for the Infinix Note 30.

Capture unforgettable moments with the 64MP primary camera on the Infinix Note 30 and improve your portrait photography with the 2MP secondary camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera for illuminating your self-portraits.

With the Note 30’s large 5000mAh battery capacity, you can say goodbye to battery worries. Furthermore, the 45W charger offers fast charging, allowing you to stay fueled up throughout the day.

The 6.78′′ IPS LCD display on the Infinix Note 30 provides immersive browsing with a high-resolution screen and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The following are the full specifications of the Infinix Note 30:

SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Phone Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.58 mm Phone Weight 219 g Operating System Android 13 Screen Size 6.78 inches Screen Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Screen Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) Screen Protection N/A Internal Memory 256 GB RAM 8 GB Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Processor Mediatek Helio G99 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Battery type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Front Camera 16 MP Front Flash Light Yes Front Video Recording 1080p@30fps Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + AI Cam Back Video Recording 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes 5G No Radio Yes WiFi Yes NFC Yes (market/region dependent)

