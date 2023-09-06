Infinix Note 30: The New Smartphone is Now Available in Pakistan

On May 22, 2023, Infinix launched its latest flagship, the Infinix Note 30, and it is poised to make a name for itself in the Pakistani market.

This smartphone, which costs Rs. 53,999, has remarkable specifications such as 256GB of ROM and 8GB of RAM.

The Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, and Sunset Gold colours are available for the Infinix Note 30.

Capture unforgettable moments with the 64MP primary camera on the Infinix Note 30 and improve your portrait photography with the 2MP secondary camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera for illuminating your self-portraits.

With the Note 30’s large 5000mAh battery capacity, you can say goodbye to battery worries. Furthermore, the 45W charger offers fast charging, allowing you to stay fueled up throughout the day.

The 6.78′′ IPS LCD display on the Infinix Note 30 provides immersive browsing with a high-resolution screen and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The following are the full specifications of the Infinix Note 30:

SIM SupportDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Phone Dimensions168.6 x 76.6 x 8.58 mm
Phone Weight219 g
Operating SystemAndroid 13
Screen Size6.78 inches
Screen Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels
Screen TypeIPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
Screen ProtectionN/A
Internal Memory256 GB
RAM8 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
ProcessorMediatek Helio G99
GPUMali-G57 MC2
Battery typeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Front Camera16 MP
Front Flash LightYes
Front Video Recording1080p@30fps
Back Flash LightYes
Back Camera64 MP + 2 MP + AI Cam
Back Video Recording1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
BluetoothYes
3GYes
4G/LTEYes
5GNo
RadioYes
WiFiYes
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
