Infinix Note 30: The New Smartphone is Now Available in Pakistan

On May 22, 2023, Infinix launched its latest flagship, the Infinix Note 30, and it is poised to make a name for itself in the Pakistani market.
This smartphone, which costs Rs. 53,999, has remarkable specifications such as 256GB of ROM and 8GB of RAM.
The Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, and Sunset Gold colours are available for the Infinix Note 30.
Capture unforgettable moments with the 64MP primary camera on the Infinix Note 30 and improve your portrait photography with the 2MP secondary camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera for illuminating your self-portraits.
With the Note 30’s large 5000mAh battery capacity, you can say goodbye to battery worries. Furthermore, the 45W charger offers fast charging, allowing you to stay fueled up throughout the day.
The 6.78′′ IPS LCD display on the Infinix Note 30 provides immersive browsing with a high-resolution screen and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
The following are the full specifications of the Infinix Note 30:
|SIM Support
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Phone Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 8.58 mm
|Phone Weight
|219 g
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Screen Size
|6.78 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
|Screen Protection
|N/A
|Internal Memory
|256 GB
|RAM
|8 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G99
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Battery type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Front Camera
|16 MP
|Front Flash Light
|Yes
|Front Video Recording
|1080p@30fps
|Back Flash Light
|Yes
|Back Camera
|64 MP + 2 MP + AI Cam
|Back Video Recording
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|5G
|No
|Radio
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.