Infinix Zero 30 5G: Best Selfie Camera in a Budget Phone

For software, it brings Android 13 with XOS 13 OS on top.
Cameras:
The back of the phone houses a set of three cameras. Leading the pack is the remarkable 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor, manufactured by Samsung, featuring a substantial 1/1.67-inch size. This sensor is paired with a 6-element f/1.65 lens, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). In addition to this, there is a 13MP camera designed for capturing wide-angle shots, while a 2MP sensor plays a supplementary role. The circular flash, appropriately named Aura Light, consists of four LEDs.