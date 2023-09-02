Advertisement
Infinix Zero 30 5G: Best Selfie Camera in a Budget Phone

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Best Selfie Camera in a Budget Phone

Articles
Infinix Zero 30 5G: Best Selfie Camera in a Budget Phone

Infinix Zero 30 5G: Best Selfie Camera in a Budget Phone

  • Infinix has launched its new flagship smartphone in Italy.
  • The phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.
In Italy, Infinix has introduced its newest flagship smartphone, distinguished by its exceptionally high-

resolution front-facing camera discreetly housed in a small punch-hole cutout and equipped with the ability to record video in stunning 4K quality.

Design and Display:

Built around a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, this phone features a 1080p resolution, as well as an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and a highly responsive 360Hz sampling rate.

The gently curved edges of the screen not only enhance ergonomics but also add a touch of sophistication, elevating the overall premium look of the device, even though it comes at an affordable price point.

Internals and Software:

Powering the Infinix Zero 30 5G is the top-tier Dimensity 8020 chipset designed by MediaTek. This chipset boasts an octa-core CPU configuration, with a cluster of four cores clocked at 2.6 GHz. Under the hood, the phone offers a selection of either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, along with 256 GB of storage that unfortunately cannot be expanded.

For software, it brings Android 13 with XOS 13 OS on top.

Cameras:

The back of the phone houses a set of three cameras. Leading the pack is the remarkable 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor, manufactured by Samsung, featuring a substantial 1/1.67-inch size. This sensor is paired with a 6-element f/1.65 lens, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). In addition to this, there is a 13MP camera designed for capturing wide-angle shots, while a 2MP sensor plays a supplementary role. The circular flash, appropriately named Aura Light, consists of four LEDs.

The front-facing camera utilizes the ISOCELL JN1 sensor from Samsung, skillfully incorporating Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) functionality. This camera boasts an impressive 50MP resolution, making it a standout feature for selfie enthusiasts.

Battery and Pricing:

The Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, accompanied by rapid 68W charging capabilities facilitated through its USB-C port.

This phone offers a choice of three captivating color options, including Golden Hour, a seamless transition from Gold to Pink Rose; Rome Green, featuring a vegan leather back complemented by golden accents on the frame and camera island; and Fantasy Purple.

The expected price for the Infinix Zero 30 5G is estimated to be around $339, although it’s essential to note that this amount may vary depending on the specific market. The availability of the device in each region will be confirmed at a later date.

Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
  • OS: Android 13, XOS 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.78″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 144Hz, 1B colors, HDR10
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS
      13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
      2 MP, f/2.4
    • Front: 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide)，1/2.76″, PDAF
  • Colors: Rome Green, Golden Hour, Fantasy Purple
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 68W fast charging
  • Price: $339
