Infinix Zero 30 5G price in Pakistan & detailed

Infinix Zero 30 5G

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few months. This new lineup will include a 5G smartphone with advanced features.

The smartphone has a Dimensity 9000 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget GPU is called the Mali-G710 MP510.

The Zero 30 has a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera will have a 200 MP sensor, while the details of the other two cameras are yet to be confirmed. For high-quality selfies, the phone will have a large 64 MP front camera.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with support fast charging at 260 W.

Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Infinix Zero 30 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 13
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 9000
GPUMali-G710 MP10
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, OIS, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video
Front64 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 260W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

