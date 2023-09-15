Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Infinix Zero 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines powerful features with high-speed connectivity. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, providing vivid visuals and deep contrasts.
The highlight of this device is its 5G connectivity, allowing users to experience lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency.
Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
The phone boasts a versatile quad-camera system, including a 48MP main lens, an 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, offering a wide range of photography options.
With a large 5000mAh battery, it ensures all-day usage, and fast charging support keeps you powered up in no time. The Infinix Zero 5G is a feature-packed device for users who demand high-speed connectivity and impressive performance in a modern smartphone.
The Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
