Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines powerful features with high-speed connectivity. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, providing vivid visuals and deep contrasts.

The highlight of this device is its 5G connectivity, allowing users to experience lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency.

Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The phone boasts a versatile quad-camera system, including a 48MP main lens, an 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, offering a wide range of photography options.

With a large 5000mAh battery, it ensures all-day usage, and fast charging support keeps you powered up in no time. The Infinix Zero 5G is a feature-packed device for users who demand high-speed connectivity and impressive performance in a modern smartphone.

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

