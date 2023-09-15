Infinix Zero 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines powerful features with high-speed connectivity. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, providing vivid visuals and deep contrasts.

The highlight of this device is its 5G connectivity, allowing users to experience lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency.

Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The phone boasts a versatile quad-camera system, including a 48MP main lens, an 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, offering a wide range of photography options.

With a large 5000mAh battery, it ensures all-day usage, and fast charging support keeps you powered up in no time. The Infinix Zero 5G is a feature-packed device for users who demand high-speed connectivity and impressive performance in a modern smartphone.

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.76″, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

