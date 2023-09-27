Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Infinix Hot 30 Play is currently available on the market with great features….
The Infinix Zero Ultra will be available on the market. The phone has a amazing features and specs.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G68 MC4.
The Zero Ultra has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space.
The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8 inches display and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play is currently available on the market with great features….
The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 68,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir)
|Weight
|213 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.