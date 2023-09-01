Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Itel A49 price in Pakistan August 2023

Itel A49 price in Pakistan August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Itel A49 price in Pakistan August 2023

Itel A49 price in Pakistan August 2023

Advertisement

The Itel A49 smartphone is currently available for purchase on the market. The smartphone has a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. This device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood and 255 PPI.

The Itel A49 comes with a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and full HD.

The device has 32 GB of built-in storage and 2 GB of RAM.

This phone has one camera at the back with a 5 MP + AI lens. The front camera is also 5 megapixels and helps users take great selfies and make video calls. The Itel A49 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 11.0.

Itel A49 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Itel A49 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU1.4 Ghz Quad Core
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CAMERAMainDual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Sales Plunge Amid Global Smartphone Slowdown
Xiaomi Sales Plunge Amid Global Smartphone Slowdown

Xiaomi's overall revenue decreased by 4% in Q2 2023. The company's smartphone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story