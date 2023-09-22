Itel A49 price in Pakistan & detailed

Honor X6a price in Pakistan & detailed
The Itel A49 smartphone is currently available for purchase on the market. The smartphone has a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. This device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood and 255 PPI.
The Itel A49 comes with a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and full HD. The device has 32 GB of built-in storage and 2 GB of RAM.
This phone has one camera at the back with a 5 MP + AI lens. The front camera is also 5 megapixels and helps users take great selfies and make video calls. The Itel A49 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 11.0.
Itel A49 price in Pakistan
itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-
Itel A49 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Quad Core
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
