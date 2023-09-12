LayerZero has revealed a noteworthy advancement in messaging security as a result of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This collaborative effort, which has been in progress for more than a year, is set to introduce a new era of enhanced security and authentication procedures within LayerZero’s applications.

A pivotal aspect of this partnership is the integration of Google Cloud’s oracle into LayerZero’s infrastructure.

This oracle, crafted with a specific emphasis on verification, will now be easily accessible to all LayerZero applications. This integration represents a significant milestone in the quest to strengthen the security of LayerZero’s ecosystem.

Commencing on September 19, the Google Cloud Oracle will be configured as the default validator, ensuring that each communication conducted within LayerZero undergoes authentication through Google Cloud’s robust infrastructure. Google Cloud is recognized worldwide for its steadfast dedication to security, rendering it an ideal partner to reinforce LayerZero’s messaging security.

