Lock screen widgets are returning to Android in version 14

Lock screen widgets may make a victorious comeback with Android 14, much to the pleasure of Android fans. Mishaal Rahman, the former Chief Editor of XDA Developers, discovered this intriguing discovery after discovering a hopeful indication within the newest Android 14 beta build.

A new SystemUI flag, intriguingly termed “widget_on_keyguard,” has been discovered in this beta release. This finding strongly shows that Google is actively attempting to restore lock screen widgets.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that this revelation was discovered within the Android 14 beta release designed particularly for Pixel devices, leading to concern that this feature may be limited to Pixel smartphones.

While concrete evidence is somewhat scarce at this stage, it aligns with Apple’s move to introduce widgets to the iOS lock screen last year. It’s plausible that Google is responding to this Apple innovation by aiming to provide similar functionality to Android users.

In addition to the exciting prospect of lock screen widgets, the latest beta build introduces the ability to customize shortcuts on the lock screen, particularly those found in the lower left and right corners. This feature, once again, appears to be limited to Pixel phones, leaving some uncertainty about its availability on other Android 14 devices.

Instead of being limited to default shortcuts, this new customization tool allows users to select from a wide range of apps and tasks. Toggling Do Not Disturb mode, activating the Flashlight, opening the Google Home app, muting notifications, scanning QR codes, accessing your wallet, or instantly starting video recording are all options.

Simply navigate to the Wallpapers & Style menu in your device’s Settings, select the Lock screen option, and then locate the Shortcuts sub-menu.

Android fans won’t have to wait long to see these potential improvements, as Android 14 is set to release alongside the Pixel 8 series in October.

