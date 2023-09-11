Meta is building an AI model as powerful as OpenAI’s GPT-4

Meta is expanding its infrastructure to create a chatbot like OpenAI’s GPT-4.

The tech giant aims to start training its new language model in early 2022.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg advocates free AI tool access for businesses.

Advertisement

Meta is expanding its infrastructure to create a chatbot like OpenAI‘s GPT-4, as per the Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant plans to commence training its upcoming language model in early 2024, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg advocating free AI tool access for businesses.

As per the report, Meta has been expanding its infrastructure and acquiring more Nvidia H100 AI-training processors to eliminate the need for training the new chatbot on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

Earlier this year, the company assembled a team to expedite the development of AI capabilities that can replicate facial expressions.

This objective appears to be a natural extension of Meta’s reported ongoing development of generative AI features, as per The Verge.

While it remains uncertain what exactly Meta‘s new AI bot will offer, there was a leak in June suggesting they were testing an Instagram chatbot with 30 distinct personalities.

Advertisement

This aligns closely with the undisclosed AI “personas” that the company is said to be deploying this month.

Reports indicate that Meta has experienced significant turnover among AI researchers due to the allocation of computational resources to various LLM projects throughout the year.

Furthermore, there is intense competition in the realm of generative AI.

OpenAI announced in April that it had no immediate plans for GPT-5, but reports suggest that Apple is heavily investing in its own AI model, “Ajax,” which they believe surpasses the capabilities of even GPT-4.

Also Read WhatsApp is rolling out a news feature to filter group chats WhatsApp has added a new chat filter feature in its latest update....

Meanwhile, both Google and Microsoft have been integrating AI into their productivity tools, and Google is looking to leverage generative AI in its Google Assistant.

Advertisement

Amazon is actively pursuing generative AI initiatives, potentially leading to the development of an Alexa-powered chatbot.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.