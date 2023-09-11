Meta’s AI system could have implications for future of work

Meta Platforms (the parent company of Facebook) is developing a new artificial intelligence system with ambitions to rival OpenAI’s most advanced models. This new AI model is expected to be ready by next year and significantly more powerful than Meta’s existing commercial model called Llama 2.

Llama 2 is an open-source AI language model introduced by Meta in July and distributed through Microsoft’s Azure cloud services, aiming to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

While the specifics of the planned system may change, it is intended to assist other companies in creating advanced text, analysis, and other output services, according to the report.

Meta intends to commence the training of this new large language model in early 2024, as reported.

Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year, businesses and enterprises have been showing strong interest in the emerging generative AI market, using these technologies to enhance their capabilities and refine their business processes.

Apple is working on AI offerings similar to ChatGPT and Bard, and has developed its own framework called ‘Ajax’ for building large language models. Apple is also reportedly testing a chatbot referred to by some engineers as ‘Apple GPT.’

Also Read "X" Rebranding Hurts Twitter's Popularity Twitter's downloads declined by 30% within 60 days of its rebranding to...

