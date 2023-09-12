MGM Resorts Hit by Cybersecurity Issue, Operations Disrupted

MGM Resorts International experiencing ongoing cybersecurity issue.

Company websites offline; customers advised to make reservations via phone.

Internal investigation underway with cybersecurity experts’ assistance.

MGM Resorts International Discloses Ongoing Cybersecurity Incident Impacting Multiple Properties.

MGM Resorts International has reported an ongoing cybersecurity issue that has potentially affected its various hospitality, gaming, and entertainment establishments across the United States.

The incident has prompted concerns, leading to certain company websites going offline, and customers being advised to make reservations via phone.

While the full extent of the impact on reservation systems and casino operations remains uncertain, the company assured that its casino gaming floors are operational. MGM Resorts is actively working to resolve the issue, and an internal investigation has been launched with the assistance of cybersecurity experts.

In response to the incident, law enforcement agencies, including the FBI in Las Vegas and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, have been notified. The specifics of the cybersecurity breach are yet to be disclosed.

MGM Resorts, which boasts 19 properties in the U.S., including iconic resorts in Las Vegas like Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, and the Cosmopolitan, is known for its commitment to customer safety. This incident has prompted a discussion on the importance of cybersecurity in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Last year, Nevada’s gaming board implemented stricter cybersecurity measures, mandating a three-day window for reporting online system breaches. Similarly, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted a rule in July, requiring large publicly traded companies to report significant breaches within four business days, with enforcement beginning in December.

Gary Gensler, the SEC Chair, emphasized that incidents like cybersecurity breaches are considered material to investors, on par with other major operational disruptions such as factory fires.

Cybersecurity experts have pointed out that modern cyberattacks can spread rapidly within organizations through deceptive emails, such as phishing attempts, which trick employees into revealing sensitive information. To counter these threats, artificial intelligence is being proposed as a rapid and cost-effective solution to alert management and mitigate the impact of such breaches.

As the investigation into the MGM Resorts International cybersecurity incident continues, the company remains focused on safeguarding its operations and the trust of its patrons.

