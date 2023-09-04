Advertisement
Edition: English
Microsoft to soon remove WordPad from Windows

Microsoft to soon remove WordPad from Windows

  • Microsoft is stopping updates to WordPad and will remove it from a future version of Windows.
  • WordPad has not received the same level of attention as Notepad.
  • Microsoft will completely remove WordPad in a future version of Windows, most likely Windows 12.
Microsoft has stopped updating WordPad and plans to remove the word-processing application from a future version of Windows.

Instead, Microsoft will promote the use of Microsoft Word, its paid word processing software known for its comprehensive feature set, in contrast to the basic WordPad application that has been included in Windows since the Windows 95 era.

Here’s what Microsoft stated on Friday:

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like.doc and.rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like.txt.”

The news about WordPad’s discontinuation came just a day after Microsoft unveiled improvements to Notepad, which now includes features like autosave and automatic tab restoration. In 2018, Microsoft gave its Windows Notepad app a significant update, the first in many years, and later introduced tab functionality in Windows 11.

In contrast, WordPad hasn’t received the same level of attention. While it got an update with the Ribbon UI during Windows 7, there were only minor adjustments after a slight redesign for Windows 8.

Microsoft has decided to completely eliminate WordPad in a forthcoming version of Windows, with this change expected to be introduced in the anticipated Windows 12 version scheduled for 2024. This new release is expected to integrate numerous AI-
driven features.
