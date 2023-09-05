Mobile Brand Developing 320MP Camera Sensors Leaving 200MP Behind

Advertisement

The era of 200-megapixel cameras in smartphones is on the verge of transformation as the possibility of 320 and 440-megapixel cameras becoming standard draws nearer.

According to Android Authority, a South Korean company is actively working on a 440-megapixel HU1 sensor and a 320-megapixel camera sensor. While the report doesn’t specify whether the 440-megapixel camera will find its way into smartphones, the company had previously expressed its ambition to develop camera sensors that match the human eye’s resolution.

However, it’s expected that the 320-megapixel camera will be integrated into smartphones capable of capturing 80-MP images within the next two years. Recent developments have seen mobile phone processors that can support the 320-megapixel camera.

It appears evident that after the era of 200-megapixel cameras, the 320-megapixel camera is set to lead the way in smartphone features.