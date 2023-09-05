Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mobile Brand Developing 320MP Camera Sensors Leaving 200MP Behind

Mobile Brand Developing 320MP Camera Sensors Leaving 200MP Behind

Articles
Advertisement
Mobile Brand Developing 320MP Camera Sensors Leaving 200MP Behind

Mobile Brand Developing 320MP Camera Sensors Leaving 200MP Behind

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Era of 200-megapixel smartphone cameras shifting toward higher resolutions.
  • South Korean company actively developing 440MP and 320MP camera sensors.
  • Uncertainty about whether the 440MP camera will be in smartphones.

The era of 200-megapixel cameras in smartphones is on the verge of transformation as the possibility of 320 and 440-megapixel cameras becoming standard draws nearer.

Advertisement

According to Android Authority, a South Korean company is actively working on a 440-megapixel HU1 sensor and a 320-megapixel camera sensor. While the report doesn’t specify whether the 440-megapixel camera will find its way into smartphones, the company had previously expressed its ambition to develop camera sensors that match the human eye’s resolution.

However, it’s expected that the 320-megapixel camera will be integrated into smartphones capable of capturing 80-MP images within the next two years. Recent developments have seen mobile phone processors that can support the 320-megapixel camera.

It appears evident that after the era of 200-megapixel cameras, the 320-megapixel camera is set to lead the way in smartphone features.

Also Read

Samsung developing four cutting-edge cameras for future smartphones
Samsung developing four cutting-edge cameras for future smartphones

Samsung is making waves in the world of smartphone technology with the...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story