“MoEHE, Huawei team up to equip Qatari youth with 21st century skills “

Advertisement

Huawei Seeds for the Future program wrapped up its first phase in Qatar.

175 university students from 15 countries participated.

They engaged in eight days of intensive training on cutting-edge ICT technologies.

Huawei, a global leader in technology, has wrapped up the first phase of its prestigious “Seeds for the Future” program for 2023, targeting university students from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA).

Advertisement

The program commenced in Doha, Qatar, on September 3rd, 2023, where 175 talented students gathered to enhance their ICT skills.

Under the auspices of Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), the program aimed to nurture local talent, promote ICT awareness, and create a digital community for young talents.

Participants engaged in eight days of intensive training, exploring cutting-edge ICT technologies, global discussions, and Tech4Good projects.

They gained insights into 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies, bolstering their competitiveness in the job market.

Representing 15 countries, elite university students from Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and more participated in this year’s program.

Notably, nine Pakistani students excelled in the initiative, with Atiya Sarwar, Sher Khan, and others making significant contributions.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Tech4Good regional competition ran alongside the program, empowering youth to drive positive change in their communities.

Seven outstanding teams advanced to the second phase, set to take place in Dubai, UAE, from September 10-16, 2023.

Oman’s Ammar Khalid Mohammed Al-Siyabi and Iraq’s Zomurd Ahmed Alhamdani were honored as exemplary mentors, each exhibiting remarkable leadership qualities.

Atiya and Ahmed from Team Pakistan were celebrated as Social/Shining Stars, receiving accolades from Huawei for their contributions.

Huawei’s commitment to nurturing ICT talents and fostering global collaboration was evident throughout this successful Seeds for the Future program in Qatar.