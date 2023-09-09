Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“MoEHE, Huawei team up to equip Qatari youth with 21st century skills “

“MoEHE, Huawei team up to equip Qatari youth with 21st century skills “

Articles
Advertisement
“MoEHE, Huawei team up to equip Qatari youth with 21st century skills “

“MoEHE, Huawei team up to equip Qatari youth with 21st century skills “

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Huawei Seeds for the Future program wrapped up its first phase in Qatar.
  • 175 university students from 15 countries participated.
  • They engaged in eight days of intensive training on cutting-edge ICT technologies.

Huawei, a global leader in technology, has wrapped up the first phase of its prestigious “Seeds for the Future” program for 2023, targeting university students from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA).

Advertisement

The program commenced in Doha, Qatar, on September 3rd, 2023, where 175 talented students gathered to enhance their ICT skills.

Under the auspices of Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), the program aimed to nurture local talent, promote ICT awareness, and create a digital community for young talents.

Participants engaged in eight days of intensive training, exploring cutting-edge ICT technologies, global discussions, and Tech4Good projects.

They gained insights into 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies, bolstering their competitiveness in the job market.

Representing 15 countries, elite university students from Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and more participated in this year’s program.

Notably, nine Pakistani students excelled in the initiative, with Atiya Sarwar, Sher Khan, and others making significant contributions.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Tech4Good regional competition ran alongside the program, empowering youth to drive positive change in their communities.

Seven outstanding teams advanced to the second phase, set to take place in Dubai, UAE, from September 10-16, 2023.

Oman’s Ammar Khalid Mohammed Al-Siyabi and Iraq’s Zomurd Ahmed Alhamdani were honored as exemplary mentors, each exhibiting remarkable leadership qualities.

Atiya and Ahmed from Team Pakistan were celebrated as Social/Shining Stars, receiving accolades from Huawei for their contributions.

Huawei’s commitment to nurturing ICT talents and fostering global collaboration was evident throughout this successful Seeds for the Future program in Qatar.

Advertisement

Also Read

Tecno Phantom V Flip to Flip into Style on September 22
Tecno Phantom V Flip to Flip into Style on September 22

Tecno Phantom V Flip to launch on September 22 in Singapore. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story