Motorola G54: A Smooth and Long-Lasting Mid-Ranger

Advertisement

Motorola Moto G54 launched in China and India

The phone is powered by the Dimensity 7020 chipset

It has a 6.5-inch 120Hz display

The Indian variant has a 6,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging

Advertisement

The Motorola Moto G54 has officially launched and is ready for shipment in both China and India.

However, there are some differences between the versions available in these markets.

Nevertheless, the core components remain consistent, starting with the inclusion of the 6nm Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the front, there’s a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400px IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, you’ll find a primary 50MP camera, accompanied by a 16MP sensor on the opposite side.

The Moto G54 for the Chinese market is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Advertisement

However, this is where the differences between the versions start. There’s an additional 2MP depth-assisting camera on the rear for the Chinese variant.

Furthermore, the texture of the back panel differs as well. In the Chinese version, the phone comes in three Vegan Leather options: Blue, Green, and Magenta.

The Moto G54 is currently available for order in China for €140.

The Moto G54 variant for the Indian market features an upgraded 6,000 mAh battery, offering approximately 16% more capacity.

Notably, it comes with faster charging capabilities, including a 33W charger included in the packaging.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Indian iteration of the Moto G54 is available in a more advanced 12/256 GB configuration in addition to the existing 8/128 GB option.

This version introduces the Dimensity 7020 chipset to the Indian market.

In terms of physical characteristics, this specific G54 model has larger dimensions, measuring 8.89mm in thickness and weighing 192 grams.

The device has a “glass-like” plastic finish and comes in three distinct colors: Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue.

Indian buyers also enjoy improved camera specifications, with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide unit with autofocus capabilities.

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G54 will receive an update to Android 14 and promises 3 years of security updates.

Advertisement

The Moto G54 will be available in two storage configurations: 8/128GB and 12/256GB, and it will come in three colors: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue. Details about the pricing will be revealed soon.