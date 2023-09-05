Motorola G54 launched in China and India, with different variations

On the rear, you’ll find a 50MP primary camera, while on the front, there’s a 16MP sensor.

Advertisement

The Moto G54 for China comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging. It has a thickness of 8.04mm and weighs 179.7 grams. Additionally, it features a secondary 2MP depth camera on the back.

In China, the phone offers three vegan leather finish options: blue, green, and magenta. It is available for purchase now and will ship immediately. It is priced at CNY 1,099 (€140, converted).

The Moto G54 for India features a larger 6,000mAh battery, providing approximately 16% more capacity. Additionally, it comes with a faster 33W charger included in the package.

The Indian version of the Moto G54 offers a higher-end configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, in addition to the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It also introduces the Dimensity 7020 chipset to the Indian market.

The Indian Moto G54 is slightly thicker at 8.89mm and heavier, weighing 192 grams. It comes in three color options: mint green, midnight blue, and pearl blue, featuring a “glass-like” plastic finish.

Advertisement

Indian buyers will enjoy improved camera capabilities, with the 50MP main camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide unit featuring autofocus.

Motorola has assured that the Moto G54 will receive an update to Android 14 and will be supported with 3 years of security updates.

The Moto G54 will be available for sale in two configurations: 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It comes in three color options: mint green, pearl blue, and midnight blue. Sales are set to begin on September 6, and pricing details will be announced soon.

Also Read Google and other tech giants invest billions in ARM’s public stock ARM filed for an IPO to go public, attracting interest from major...