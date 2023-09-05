Motorola G54 launched with two versions for China and India

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest smartphone, the Moto G54, and it’s set to make its way to the tech-savvy consumers of China and India. However, while the core components remain consistent, there are some noteworthy differences between the two regional variants.

Under the hood, both the Chinese and Indian versions of the Moto G54 boast a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The front of the device features a 6.5-inch 1080x2400px IPS LCD panel with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a super-responsive 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the camera front, the Moto G54 flaunts a 50MP primary shooter on the rear and a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies.

Now, let’s dive into the variations. The Chinese Moto G54 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging, measuring a slim 8.04mm and weighing 179.7 grams. It offers a modest 2MP depth camera as its secondary rear camera.

The back finish is unique, available in three Vegan Leather options: Blue, Green, and Magenta, priced at CNY 1,099 (approximately €140).

In contrast, the Indian variant is equipped with a beefier 6,000mAh battery and ships with a faster 33W charger. Additionally, it comes in a higher-end 12/256GB configuration, along with the 8/128GB variant.

This version introduces the Dimensity 7020 chipset to the Indian market and is slightly bulkier at 8.89mm and 192 grams. It features a premium “glass-like” plastic finish in Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue.

Indian buyers are in for an upgrade in the camera department as well, with an 8MP ultrawide camera with autofocus accompanying the 50MP main shooter.

Motorola has also promised an update to Android 14 and 3 years of security updates for the Moto G54.

Both versions of the Moto G54 will be available in various configurations and colours, with sales starting on September 6. Pricing details are expected to be announced shortly, promising an exciting addition to the mid-range smartphone market.