Motorola has officially unveiled its latest mid-range offering, the Moto G84, in India following a teasing campaign on Flipkart.

This smartphone, despite sporting the somewhat dated Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G support, brings a compelling package to the market.

At the forefront, the Moto G84 boasts a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Motorola promises an impressive peak brightness of 1,300 nits. A single punch hole in the centre houses a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The rear camera setup includes a 50 MP primary shooter with dual PDAF and OIS, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view. Both cameras support 4K video at 30 fps and come with auto-night vision for better low-light photography.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the Dolby Atmos support and Moto Spatial Sound, which enhance the audio experience through the stereo speakers. The device ships with Android 13 but is promised Android 14 and three years of security updates.

Powering the Moto G84 is a robust 5,000 mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging, with the adapter included in the retail package. Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a dual SIM slot for two nanocards.

Motorola continues its partnership with Pantone, offering the Moto G84 in a stylish Viva Magenta faux leather finish, alongside options in Marshmallow Blue (also vegan leather) and Midnight Blue for those with simpler tastes.

The Moto G84 comes in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, priced at INR 19,999 ($245/€222).

It will be available on Flipkart starting September 8th. With its impressive display, camera improvements, and long-term software support, the Moto G84 appears to be a compelling choice in its price segment.

