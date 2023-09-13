Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates join AI forum on Capitol Hill

Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates join AI forum on Capitol Hill

Articles
Advertisement
Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates join AI forum on Capitol Hill

Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates join AI forum on Capitol Hill

Advertisement
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer convened a meeting with tech leaders to discuss how Congress should establish safeguards for AI.
  • Lawmakers are trying to address the potential risks associated with AI, such as deepfake videos and threats to critical infrastructure.
  • Microsoft President Brad Smith suggested that Congress should require safety measures for AI controlling critical infrastructure.
Advertisement

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate convened a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill with prominent technology leaders like Elon Musk from Tesla, Mark Zuckerberg from Meta Platforms, and Sundar Pichai from Alphabet.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how Congress should establish safeguards for artificial intelligence (AI).

Lawmakers are trying to address the potential risks associated with AI, including issues like deepfake videos, election interference, and threats to critical infrastructure. OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot has played a role in highlighting the importance of these discussions, leading to increased investment and public interest in AI.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, emphasized the urgency of the situation as he entered the meeting. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described legislating on AI as one of Congress’s most complex and critical challenges.

Other attendees included leaders from Nvidia, Microsoft, IBM, as well as Bill Gates and labor federation President Liz Shuler. Schumer’s goal for the meeting was to discuss the need for congressional action, the key questions to address, and how to build a consensus for safe AI innovation. The sessions were scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

In March, Elon Musk and a group of AI experts called for a six-month pause in developing more advanced AI systems due to potential societal risks.

Advertisement

This week, Congress is holding three separate hearings on AI. Microsoft President Brad Smith suggested that Congress should require safety measures for AI controlling critical infrastructure, drawing parallels to safety features like circuit breakers in buildings, emergency brakes in school buses, and collision avoidance systems in airplanes.

Regulators worldwide are working on rules to govern the use of generative AI, which can create content that is nearly indistinguishable from human-made content. Several companies, including Adobe, IBM, and Nvidia, have committed to President Joe Biden’s voluntary AI commitments, which include steps like watermarking AI-generated content to ensure responsible AI use. Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft also signed on to these commitments.

The White House has been actively working on an AI executive order as part of its efforts to address AI-related challenges.

Also Read

Brazil to Vote on AI Framework Bill Before 2023 Ends
Brazil to Vote on AI Framework Bill Before 2023 Ends

The bill would create a categorization system for AI risks. The bill...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story