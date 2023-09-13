Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates join AI forum on Capitol Hill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer convened a meeting with tech leaders to discuss how Congress should establish safeguards for AI.

Lawmakers are trying to address the potential risks associated with AI, such as deepfake videos and threats to critical infrastructure.

Microsoft President Brad Smith suggested that Congress should require safety measures for AI controlling critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate convened a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill with prominent technology leaders like Elon Musk from Tesla, Mark Zuckerberg from Meta Platforms, and Sundar Pichai from Alphabet.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss how Congress should establish safeguards for artificial intelligence (AI).

Lawmakers are trying to address the potential risks associated with AI, including issues like deepfake videos, election interference, and threats to critical infrastructure. OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot has played a role in highlighting the importance of these discussions, leading to increased investment and public interest in AI.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, emphasized the urgency of the situation as he entered the meeting. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described legislating on AI as one of Congress’s most complex and critical challenges.

Other attendees included leaders from Nvidia, Microsoft, IBM, as well as Bill Gates and labor federation President Liz Shuler. Schumer’s goal for the meeting was to discuss the need for congressional action, the key questions to address, and how to build a consensus for safe AI innovation. The sessions were scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

In March, Elon Musk and a group of AI experts called for a six-month pause in developing more advanced AI systems due to potential societal risks.

Advertisement

This week, Congress is holding three separate hearings on AI. Microsoft President Brad Smith suggested that Congress should require safety measures for AI controlling critical infrastructure, drawing parallels to safety features like circuit breakers in buildings, emergency brakes in school buses, and collision avoidance systems in airplanes.

Regulators worldwide are working on rules to govern the use of generative AI, which can create content that is nearly indistinguishable from human-made content. Several companies, including Adobe, IBM, and Nvidia, have committed to President Joe Biden’s voluntary AI commitments, which include steps like watermarking AI-generated content to ensure responsible AI use. Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft also signed on to these commitments.

The White House has been actively working on an AI executive order as part of its efforts to address AI-related challenges.

Also Read Brazil to Vote on AI Framework Bill Before 2023 Ends The bill would create a categorization system for AI risks. The bill...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world