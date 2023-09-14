Advertisement
NASA Releases Findings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

Articles
  • NASA: UAPs defy classification.
  • Limited quality UAP data hinders understanding.
  • NASA’s report guides future data collection.
NASA has unveiled its initial findings from its investigation into unidentified anomalous phenomena, commonly referred to as UFOs.

The space agency initiated this study following numerous reports from US pilots and others describing mysterious and unexplained craft.

According to NASA, unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, are characterized as “sky observations that cannot be classified as conventional aircraft or recognized natural occurrences from a scientific standpoint.”

The agency also pointed out the scarcity of high-quality observations of these phenomena, which has made it challenging to scientifically comprehend them.

NASA’s first report serves as a foundation to guide future data collection efforts aimed at unraveling the nature and origins of UAPs. It is essential to note that this report does not assess or evaluate past unexplained observations.

The report’s official presentation is scheduled to commence at 10 AM local Eastern Time, equivalent to 3 PM in the UK. NASA has announced that the report will be publicly available approximately 30 minutes before the start of the media briefing.

