New MS Jaguar EV 125 Boasts Impressive 130 Km Range on Single Charge

The MS Jaguar EV-125 emerges as an extraordinary electric bicycle that transcends conventional norms, seamlessly blending innovation and elegance to redefine daily transportation. A comprehensive review has thoroughly evaluated the e-bike’s features and performance, providing insights into its capabilities.

What distinguishes the MS Jaguar EV-125 is its remarkable versatility. Riders can customize their riding experience to match their preferences with the choice of Eco, Normal, and Sport modes. In Eco mode, the e-bike maintains a consistent speed of 30-32 km/h, while Normal mode accelerates it to 42 km/h. For adventure enthusiasts, the Sport mode pushes boundaries to an impressive 65 km/h, just below the advertised top speed of 70 km/h.

The e-bike doesn’t solely prioritize speed but also endurance. In Eco mode, it boasts an outstanding range of over 150 km, a claim substantiated by tests that achieved an impressive 130 km, even while switching between various driving modes.

Underpinning the MS Jaguar EV-125 is a potent 2000W motor combined with a lithium-iron-phosphate battery known for its longevity, with a lifespan of 10 years and 3500 cycles, aligning with the brand’s reputation for reliability.

Charging is hassle-free, with a rapid 2-hour charging option and a standard charge requiring only 2.5 hours. Its low energy consumption, at a mere 3 units per charge, underscores its commitment to sustainability.

One of its standout advantages is its minimal maintenance demands, primarily focusing on brake shoes and tires for trouble-free rides.

While excelling in various aspects, there remains room for improvement. Brake performance and headlight visibility could benefit from enhancements, and seat comfort and meter readability could be refined. On a positive note, the e-bike boasts top-notch automotive components and dependable shocks, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey.

Priced at Rs. 341,900, the MS Jaguar EV-125 offers a range of competitive features, marking a significant step toward efficient, stylish, and budget-friendly electric commuting.

