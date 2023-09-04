New Oppo A38 offers a fluid viewing experience and fast charging

Oppo A38 launched in UAE with a 90Hz display and 33W fast charging.

50MP primary camera, Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage.

5000 mAh battery, 2.5 years of software updates.

Advertisement

The Oppo A38 was initially revealed through leaks last week, and today, it quietly appeared on the company’s official website in the United Arab Emirates.

As per the leaked information, the phone comes equipped with a 50 MP primary camera and a basic LTE-only chipset, despite the fact that 5G coverage is available in major urban areas across the UAE.

The Oppo A38 boasts a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, offering a 90 Hz refresh rate and a corresponding 90 Hz touch sampling rate. It features a waterdrop notch housing a 5 MP front camera sensor.

On the back of the device, there are two cameras, but only the primary one is practical. It features a 50 MP resolution and an f/1.8 aperture with autofocus capabilities. The secondary camera is a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has a micro SD slot for expanding storage by up to 1 TB.

One noteworthy aspect is that the Oppo AE division has committed to providing updates for the phone for a period of 2.5 years. This commitment is particularly significant given the A38’s positioning as a more affordable device.

Advertisement

Oppo has equipped the A38 with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 33W SuperVOOC charging and basic PD (9V/1.5A) charging.

The Oppo A38 will be available in two vibrant colors: Black and Gold. However, pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. Given the phone’s budget-friendly specifications, it is expected to be priced below $200.