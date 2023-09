Climate adaptation: Tech aids farmers against climate issues.

Productivity boost: Tech improves crop yields sustainably.

A Nigerian professor, Professor Adewale Dipeolu from the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, has emphasized the importance of employing digital technology to assist the country’s farmers in dealing with the challenges posed by global warming.

He stated that digital innovation is crucial for the success of agricultural practices, especially in remote regions of Nigeria that are heavily impacted by climate change. These remarks were made during a workshop that received funding from the European Union.